Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

BHF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 210,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

