British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.33. 2,470,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,942. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

