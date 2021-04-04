Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. 1,642,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,968. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $106.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

