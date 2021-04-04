Brokerages Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAH. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

BAH stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.71. The company had a trading volume of 862,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,194. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $67.75 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.