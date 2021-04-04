Brokerages Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Million

Brokerages predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce $13.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $59.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.70 million to $67.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $70.00 million, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $85.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Truist raised their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

NGMS stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,945,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth about $8,548,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth about $9,375,000.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.