Brokerages Anticipate PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. PBF Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBFX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 162,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,913. The stock has a market cap of $912.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 60.30%.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

