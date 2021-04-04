Brokerages Expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to Post $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Cloudera reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLDR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

In other Cloudera news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $806,194.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,253,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,784,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,196,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 11.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the third quarter worth $143,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

