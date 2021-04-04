Brokerages Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.44). Epizyme posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company’s revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPZM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

In other Epizyme news, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $32,769.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $69,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,149 shares of company stock worth $249,006. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Epizyme by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,335,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Epizyme by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Epizyme by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

