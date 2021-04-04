Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Post posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Shares of Post stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,531.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.30.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Post by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after buying an additional 772,169 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in Post by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,930,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,717,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Post by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

