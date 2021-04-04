Brokerages Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.13 Million

Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce $59.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.35 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $153.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $245.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.78 million to $245.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $276.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHEN. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.08. 88,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $59.93.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

