Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Price Target at C$14.66

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.66.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$10.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.98. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.98 and a 12-month high of C$15.52. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$295.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.