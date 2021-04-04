Brokerages Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Price Target at $44.88

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Camping World alerts:

In other news, Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,704,080 shares of company stock valued at $66,284,157. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $36.92. 848,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,620. Camping World has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.