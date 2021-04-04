Brokerages Set Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Price Target at $5.25

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

BBCP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 115,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,945. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

