Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target at $13.42

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

GLNG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. 1,116,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

