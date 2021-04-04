Brokerages Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Target Price at $109.41

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.68. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $128.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

