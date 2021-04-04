Brokerages Set JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Target Price at $121.50

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get JOYY alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in JOYY by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in JOYY by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 151,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in JOYY by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,506,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,846,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. JOYY has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.