Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) PT at $65.27

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.27.

Several analysts have commented on KRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,320,000 after buying an additional 1,101,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $519,872,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,522,000 after buying an additional 1,055,251 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,242,000 after buying an additional 803,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $70.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

