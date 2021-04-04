Brokers Set Expectations for IGM Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for IGM Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IGMS. Wedbush downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $77.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.09. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of -1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,328,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,318,000 after acquiring an additional 460,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 265,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after acquiring an additional 193,331 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $155,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,121 shares of company stock worth $379,305. 79.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.