Brown Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,245 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Microsoft by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,958,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,770,185,000 after buying an additional 3,420,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,641,838 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $810,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,630 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

MSFT stock opened at $242.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $150.36 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

