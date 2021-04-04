Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

BMBL has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a positive rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a positive rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of BMBL opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. Bumble has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $84.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

