Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.21

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and traded as high as $33.38. Bunzl shares last traded at $33.36, with a volume of 12,429 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BZLFY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Bunzl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

