BUX Token (BUX) Price Tops $0.63 on Major Exchanges

BUX Token (CURRENCY:BUX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, BUX Token has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One BUX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BUX Token has a total market capitalization of $36.29 million and $425,817.00 worth of BUX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.89 or 0.00689825 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027850 BTC.

BUX Token Token Profile

BUX Token (CRYPTO:BUX) is a token. BUX Token’s total supply is 76,384,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. BUX Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL. BUX Token’s official message board is getbux.com/blog. The official website for BUX Token is getbux.com/bux-crypto.

