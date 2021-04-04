C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered C4 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,573,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,381,000.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

