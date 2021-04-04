Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,941,000 after purchasing an additional 471,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 465,865 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.