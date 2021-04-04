Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $8,361,360.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $141.49 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.79 and its 200-day moving average is $124.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,066,000 after acquiring an additional 150,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

