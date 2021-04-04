CaixaPay (CXP) 1-Day Volume Hits $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00074633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00310168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.54 or 0.00759215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00091159 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028809 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017342 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

