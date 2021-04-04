Canaccord Genuity Increases IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Price Target to GBX 56

IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 56 ($0.73) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IGas Energy stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £32.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.41. IGas Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 30.82 ($0.40).

Get IGas Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Bowler acquired 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £437.85 ($572.05).

IGas Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.