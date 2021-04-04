Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 22,562 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COUP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $423,560,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $225,375,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $72,383,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $54,002,000.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 5,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.82, for a total value of $1,752,269.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 11,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,932.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $301,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,657 shares of company stock valued at $55,474,214 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software stock opened at $262.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.17 and a 200 day moving average of $309.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.14 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.48.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

