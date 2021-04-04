Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 294,594 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 7,044.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,594 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 289,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,352 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $40.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on TPX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

