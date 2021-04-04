Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $6.96 Million Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,960,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.41% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 23.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $281,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

