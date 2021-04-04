Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 10,300 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56,565 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Canyon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 37,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $196.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.89. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. Truist lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

