Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 217,429 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 217,429 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $62.16 and a one year high of $111.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

