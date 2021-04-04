Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 85 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $246.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.87 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

