Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,210,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 92,063 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 532,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 98,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 85,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.