Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 239,870 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,037,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,118,444,000 after buying an additional 811,891 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

