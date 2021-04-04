Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSTR. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. Research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $119,600. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

