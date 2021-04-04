Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 11,406 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 162.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in América Móvil were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,943,000. Capital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 640,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

