Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,600 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 444.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 56,531 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 642,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,343,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 604,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,212,000 after buying an additional 36,203 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 566,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,153,000 after buying an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,650,000 after buying an additional 94,033 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $150.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.33 and a 52 week high of $151.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.