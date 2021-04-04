Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,256,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,968,000 after acquiring an additional 201,679 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,092,000 after acquiring an additional 89,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TM opened at $154.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $113.98 and a 52-week high of $163.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

