Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121,956 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,132 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.3% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $249,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 195,481 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT opened at $242.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $150.36 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

