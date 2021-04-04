Captrust Financial Advisors Has $268,000 Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 162.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in América Móvil were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

NYSE AMX opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

