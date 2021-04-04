Captrust Financial Advisors Has $301,000 Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,487,000 after purchasing an additional 53,457 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $17,712,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 159.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 397.37%.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $53,286.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,841.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,578 shares of company stock valued at $590,425 over the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.