Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TM opened at $154.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $113.98 and a 12 month high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

