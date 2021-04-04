Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 10,100 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 565.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 142,864 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 121,707 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,059,426.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,896 shares of company stock worth $4,631,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

