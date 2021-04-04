Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,600 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 444.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

NDAQ opened at $150.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.32 and a 200 day moving average of $133.66. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.33 and a 12 month high of $151.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

