Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Huntsman by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

HUN stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

