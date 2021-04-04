Carbon Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $199,711.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00075382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.52 or 0.00308994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00092577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.58 or 0.00747276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,459,542 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io.

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.