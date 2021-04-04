Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 452,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,156.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney S. Markin purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 341,926 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth about $637,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,845,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth about $6,711,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

