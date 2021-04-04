Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,576 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $122,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200,640 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,032,000 after purchasing an additional 124,455 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 500,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,473,000 after purchasing an additional 112,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,592,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $216.70 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $221.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.02.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Several research firms have commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.10.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

