Cat Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $235,361.00 (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. Cat Token has a total market cap of $447,708.08 and approximately $235,361.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cat Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cat Token has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.90 or 0.00346227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000824 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Cat Token Token Profile

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 tokens. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com.

Cat Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars.

